Webinar discusses school reopening scenarios amid ongoing COVID-19 crisis

The webinar covered the changes in the education module post the lockdown and a way forward to the new SOPs framed in order to respond to the child’s learning, health and safety needs.

Published: 25th July 2020 09:49 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A webinar titled ‘Reopening schools safely post Covid-19’ on Wednesday discussed the framework and guidelines to support educational institutes in facilitating the reopening of schools. Organised by Popcorn Furniture, an educational furniture manufacturing company, the one-anda- half hour webinar was attended by five renowned panelists from education, health and sanitisation sectors.

The webinar saw participation of over 1,000 attendees including teachers, principals, school trustees, students and media.

Among the points of discussion were trust issues between parents and school authorities, challenges or difficulties for differently abled students, sanitisation and safety process and implementation of hybrid education module.

The Q&A session had questions ranging from physical to virtual problems faced by school kids, parents and teachers during the lockdown, discussion on getting a blue print by schools to ensure the safety of kids and a relief package from government to educational institutions.

Deepika Goyal , founder and director, Popcorn Furniture was the moderator. Shayama Chona, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan renowned educationalist, Monika Arora, director health promotion division, Public Health Foundation, Dr Vidya Gupta, senior consultant in pediatrics and neonatology, Apollo Hospital, and others.

