DU's Kalindi College holds webinar on role of e-library, digital challenges

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Kalindi College held a webinar on the ‘role of library in archiving and dissemination of knowledge in unprecedented times of corona’ on Wednesday.

The webinar. which discussed various topics, challenges and pros of digitisation and e-library and e-resources, had director of historical research of Qatar University Dr James Onley, assistant professor of IIT Guwahati Dr Vipul Datta and and teacher in-charge of the department of history, Kalindi College Dr Rini Pundhir as speakers.

Datta, while speaking on archives and libraries, said: “The state archives like in Assam are very well maintained and the books and resources there are available on digital platforms. But the archives are in a bad condition in many states which should be maintained properly to save our history.”

“Also, with drawbacks, the digital archives have their own benefits. For instance, many historical records lost in the Kerala floods. Had they been archived, we could have saved the precious documents,” said Pundhir.

“Currently, the university and colleges are encouraging students to read online and are trying to provide various e-material through which one access to a large number of books. But the digitisation also has its challenges like not all books or material related to history are available online. In such a situation, advance technology is required and the material should be available to all students at free of cost or at a minimal cost,” Onley said.