For fourth time straight, Miranda House tops NIRF list; LSR, Hindu colleges make it to top five

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Miranda College bagged the top rank among colleges in National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking for the fourth time in a row, followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Hindu College and St Stephen’s College — all under the Delhi University (DU). Hansraj College ranked 9th.

“We are fortunate and honoured with our college performance and grabbing the first spot for the fourth time in a row. It is indeed recognition of our work. It is a hard work of our community, faculty, teachers, non-teaching staffs. We are humbled and motivated to do good especially in challenging time like these, which has come as a good way of inspiring us to perform better and be associated with various activities of UGC and Centre,” said Dr Bijayalakshmi Nanda, Principal of Miranda House.

Nanda also added that the college science students and faculty have started a research on COVID-19. The Shriram College of Commerce (SRCC) dropped from second position to 12th position this year.

Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava said, “It is a recognition of team work and hard work done in the college and it is a nice initiative of MHRD. I am yet to analyse the results. Besides, I think as long as the direction of work is satisfactory and there is scope of improvement. We would like to believe that we will work hard on those lines and area. Also it helps us to know the strengths and weaknesses, scopes where we can improve.

Talking about the achievement, Suman Sharma, LSR principal said, “We have constantly worked hard to reach the second position from the fifth spot. I think the credit for this goes to the entire LSR community, teacher, students, governing body, stakeholders and non teaching staffs.”



This year, a total of 12 Delhi University colleges are among the top 20, besides a total of 30 colleges have bagged different ranks in 100 colleges.

“We are very happy that our college has maintained its record this year also. Last year also, our college bagged the 9th position. But this year, Hansraj has got more points as compared to last year — from 65 to 67,” said Rama sharma, Principal of Hansraj College.

In overall university ranking, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has secured second position and Jamia Milia Islamia University entered the top 10 list by securing 10th position for the first time. However, DU this year could not enter the top 10 list this year, although it jumped from 13th to 10th this rank as compared to last year.

“We consistently maintained this rank during the last four years — since 2017 to 2020. Credit goes to all the faculty, staff and students who worked hard to achieve this. We are proud of them and JNU will continue to support them in every possible manner. We will not let obstacles prevent us in our journey towards achieving excellence and contribute to the progress of our country,” a statement from university VC M Jagadesh Kumar said.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar said, “The achievement is all the more significant because of the challenging times the university has faced recently and also in the light of increased competition in the ranking.”



She said the achievement was possible because of the relevant and focussed research of highest quality and teaching by the dedicated and devoted faculty members.

Besides, the Faculty of Law of the university has been ranked ninth, the Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics tenth, the Faculty of Dentistry 19th, the Faculty of Engineering and Technology 28th and the Faculty of Management 34th in the country by the NIRF-2020.

NIRF ranking is rewarded on the basis of parameters including — teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception. Around 6,000 institutions took part in NIRF ranking this year.