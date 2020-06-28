STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of Engineering setting the benchmark for online learning

Published: 28th June 2020 10:07 AM

JNU | EPS

Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Setting an example in the field of online learning, the Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of Engineering (SOE) has shown the way of efficiently implementing online classes amid the pandemic. In an official statement, the university said that Google Classroom was extensively used to upload course materials and aggregate assignments.

Live Online sessions were held primarily as tutorials. In some courses, audio clips were uploaded in conjunction with PowerPoint slides. In several courses exceptionally well made NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning) lectures were also used. Between May 15 and May 30 review and doubt clearing classes were also held.

Around May 25 students were asked to register for the end semester online examinations. They were asked to fill in their mobile number and e-mail address, to be used in the exam along with their parent’s phone/e-mail address and location. A declaration on using only fair means during the examination was also obtained. Online end semester examinations were held from June 5 to 17.  

Two digital platforms - Google Forms and Examineer.in were used for multiple-choice questions in the examinations. JNU has two batches of engineering students registered in the winter semester; 2018 batch, B.Tech second year having 88 students and 2019 batch B.Tech first year having 122 students. For these students, all classes were held regularly up to March 13. Mid-Semester-I examinations were completed as per the JNU academic calendar.

"The decision to establish a School of Engineering in JNU has made a huge difference to the academic environment of the university. We now have hundreds of young students coming to JNU to study engineering. They were quick to adapt to the online procedures for lectures and examinations" said JNU Vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar.

