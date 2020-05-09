Evolv: Bringing students across globe on one platform during COVID-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a time when the world is struggling to deal with the pandemic COVID-19, here comes a new platform Instagram evolvideas (@evolvideas on social media), an educational media company run by university and school students.The concept of evolv came from the believe that the best way to change the world is education – the spread of ideas, facts, and opinions to create a more educated world.

The organisation runs an Instagram page (@evolvideas) where a wide variety of topics are covered on a daily basis.“Education is the single largest driver of change, and in order to spark long-term change we must work towards informing the youth about all sorts of things from politics to pop culture. The vision of evolv is to intrigue the youth and want them to learn more, not educate them by force,” said founder of the page Neel Kabir, who started it at an age of just 21.



“Education must be dynamic. It is more than just reading school or college books in my opinion. Here at evolv we strive to relate concepts to current world affairs, we really want people to know every perspective so they can then decide their own standing on a problem as well-informed individuals, that’s the only way to spark change – if people think,” noted Editor-in-Chief Rajat Roy.

Started a year back, evolv presently has over 12,000 Instagram followers and has recently expanded into Twitter and Facebook (@evolvideas on both platforms).