STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

OP Jindal Global University gets e-learning certification

QS IGAUGE is the Indian arm of global rankings and ratings agency for universities and colleges, QS, which established the E-LEAD: E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation.

Published: 15th May 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

OP Jindal Global University

OP Jindal Global University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has become the first Indian university to receive E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisaton(E-LEAD) Certification from the coveted QS IGAUGE for E-learning excellence.

The certificate of appreciation was awarded through a virtual event online on Monday by Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.QS IGAUGE is the Indian arm of global rankings and ratings agency for universities and colleges, QS, which established the E-LEAD: E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation.

"I am delighted that OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has received the E-LEAD Certification from QS IGAUGE. This is a remarkable recognition that has come at a time when online education is not just an option to consider for universities, but is an inevitable necessity to do justice to the goals and aspirations of the students. This is going to the future of higher education, both during and after COVID-19," said Professor C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of  OP Jindal Global University.

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OP Jindal Global University
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp