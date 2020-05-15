OP Jindal Global University gets e-learning certification

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has become the first Indian university to receive E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisaton(E-LEAD) Certification from the coveted QS IGAUGE for E-learning excellence.

The certificate of appreciation was awarded through a virtual event online on Monday by Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.QS IGAUGE is the Indian arm of global rankings and ratings agency for universities and colleges, QS, which established the E-LEAD: E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation.

"I am delighted that OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has received the E-LEAD Certification from QS IGAUGE. This is a remarkable recognition that has come at a time when online education is not just an option to consider for universities, but is an inevitable necessity to do justice to the goals and aspirations of the students. This is going to the future of higher education, both during and after COVID-19," said Professor C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University.