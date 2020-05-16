STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

New Board exam date sheet on May 18: CBSE defers release of schedule

In a series of tweets, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank first made the announcement for the date sheet release and later said it will be announced on May 18.

Published: 16th May 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

exams

For representational purposes (Photo|EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will now be releasing the complete date sheet for the remaining board examinations of class 10 and class 12 on Monday, which was earlier to be announced at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank first made the announcement for the date sheet release and later said it will be announced on Monday.

"The CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalising the date sheet of board classes. Due to this, the date sheet of Class 10 and 12 examinations will now be announced on Monday," he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, he said: "Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 p.m."

Pokhriyal had already announced that the CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations would be conducted between July 1 and July 15.

The board exams for class 10 will be only for the students from northeast Delhi, but for Class 12 it will be nationwide.

All the examinations, including those of board classes, were suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had demanded that the students should be evaluated on the basis of their performance in the internal exams, the CBSE said it will hold the exams for these classes.

Nishank later said that no examination will be held for class 10 students nationwide, except for students from northeast Delhi. He had assured that "an adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams."

The CBSE had postponed examinations in some parts of northeast and east Delhi between February 26 and March 7, in view of the safety of students after communal violence took place in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE Board Exams Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp