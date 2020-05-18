STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dedicated TV channel for each class in schools: Finance Minister

There will be one earmarked TV channel each for classes 1 to XII, exclusive use of radio and community radio, and online degree programmes.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference to announce the fifth and final tranche of economic stimulus package at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Sunday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference to announce the fifth and final tranche of economic stimulus package at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pushed for promotion of e-learning in a post Covid-19 scenario and announced that there will be dedicated TV channels for each school class and permission will be granted to 100 top universities to offer online degrees and courses.

The minister, announcing the final and fifth tranche of the economic stimulus package across various sectors, said that the government will launch PM e-Vidya, a programme for multi-mode access to digital education, which will include the existing Diskha portal for online content.

There will be one earmarked TV channel each for classes 1 to XII, exclusive use of radio and community radio, and online degree programmes. The dedicated TV channels, Swayam Prabha, will telecast recorded and live programmes for six hours on all working days with three repeat telecasts, making these 24x7 channels. She claimed that educational institutions are using technology in a big way and the government is already airing school education content through three TV channels.

“Another 12 channels are to be added. One class, one channel will also be part of this. Then there will be extensive use of radio community radio (for education purposes),” she announced.

Sitharman added that the Union HRD ministry has allowed 100 top universities in the country, chosen on the basis of ranking in the National Institutional ranking Framework, to start online degree courses from May 30 ‘automatically’.

Centre planned 2.5% of GDP on health by 2025
The Centre had set a target of spending 2.5% of the GDP on health by 2025 but the year on year increase in the sector has been too low.

New mission for early literacy soon
The Central government will also launch a new mission for early literacy and numeracy skills to overcome the learning crisis at the early school stage.

