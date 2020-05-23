STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

Hyderabad Universityextends last date to apply for admissions to June 30 in view of COVID-19

This comes as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has infected a total number of 1,761 people in Telangana.

Published: 23rd May 2020 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad University (File Photo)

Hyderabad University (File Photo)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad has extended till June 30, 2020, the last date to apply for admissions for the academic year 2020-21 in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Considering the existing situation in the country due to COVID-19, the last date for applying has now been extended to 30th June 2020. A total of 2456 seats are being offered for admissions to 132 courses," the university said in a statement on Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The University of Hyderabad had earlier invited online application forms for its entrance examinations and admissions to various courses for the academic year 2020-21 from April 3, 2020, to May 22, 2020.

The statement advised all candidates to visit the university website for further updates.

This comes as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has infected a total number of 1,761 people in Telangana, of which 1,043 have been cured/discharged, and 45 have lost their lives. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Education news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad university coronavirus college admissions
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp