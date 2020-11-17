Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi to open hostels partially for PhD scholars

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is going to re-open the hostels in a phased manner for final year Ph.D and M.Phil students from Tuesday. Laboratories and libraries may also be reopened. As per the official circular, only those students who have to submit the thesis on or before November 30 and June 31, 2021 will be allowed to avail hostel facility and enter the campus.

"Upon the arrival on the campus, all the students will fill up self declaration form. The Security branch will issue a separate gate pass having passport size photo to each final year research scholar including 9B students," said Dean of Students Sudhir Pratap Singh.

Further, to enter the campus, the students have to get the gate pass signed by the supervisor, chairman of Dean students, or security departments and copy of it should be submitted to the hostels. Then the hostel authority will issue another separate ID card for entering hostel premises.