TS-EAMCET result issues to be sorted: Papi Reddy

State president of National Students Union of India (NSUI), Venkat Balmoor, threatened that NSUI will obstruct EAMCET counselling if the mistakes are not fixed. 

Published: 09th October 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Students complain to Eamcet convenor Prof. A Govardhan over discrepancies in results, at JNTU in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after the TS-EAMCET engineering results were released by JNTU-Hyderabad, students continued to complain of discrepancies. Several students and parents lined up at JNTU-H but only a few complaints were resolved.  

“Every year JNTU-H releases the ranks of candidates who pass the Inter exams in the first attempt and later, of those who pass by giving supplementary examinations,” TSCHE chairman, Papi Reddy said. “There is no issue with the results. Since students from other states and also from other boards applied, there have been computation problems. The issues, if any, will be resolved before counselling begins. Besides, the problem is also because students have given incorrect hall ticket numbers. This can also be rectified,” he added.  

