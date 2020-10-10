DU's first cut off list out, highest is 100% at Lady Shri Ram College

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the announcement of the cut off marks by the Delhi University, the race to grab a seat in one of the most prestigious universities has begun.

The highest cut off for three major Under Graduate (UG) courses is set at 100 per cent in the Lady Shri Ram College (LSR). The subjects are BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science, and BA (Hons) Psychology. The highest cut off last year was issued by the same college was at 99.25 per cent for BA Political science.

The college has the highest cut-off among Science courses as well. The college has announced a cut-off of 99.75 per cent for admission to B.Sc (Hons) Statistics for general category students, while Hindu College has pegged the score for the same course at 99.25 per cent.

Hindu College has announced a cut-off of 99.33 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) Physics.

Among the BA programme combinations, aspirants need to have a minimum of 99.25 per cent for gaining admission for a combination of Economics and Political Science to LSR College, the highest among all the combinations.

It was in 2015 that the College of Vocational Studies and Indraprastha College for Women had pegged their cut-off at 100 per cent for the computer science programme for general category students.

Last year, Hindu College had pegged the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours.

LSR College came a close second with a cut-off of 98.75 per cent for the BA programme and Psychology Honours.

At 98.3 per cent, Hindu College also had the highest cut-off for Physics Honours.

Nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats are up for grabs with the admission process commencing from October 12.

Besides, Miranda House has announced 99 percent for BA (hon) English and BA (hon) political science. 98.75 for History and Economics honors. While, Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), has pegged 99 for BA Economics and 99.50 for B.Com honors.

Ramjas college is offering B.com and BA political science honors at 99 percent and 98.50 per cent B A Economics and English honors.

The admissions against the first cut off will be held on October 12. This year, the admission process will be completely online. "This year a large number of students have scored above 90 percent. Thus, the cut-offs are slightly increased. Further, students will be guided and enough time will be given to them for smooth admissions," said an official.

More than 3 lakh students have registered against the 70,000 undergraduate seats in DU college this year.

Officials of the university had said that cut-offs would be higher this year owing to more students scoring above 90 per cent marks in board examinations.

The admission process will be completely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new session will commence from November 18.

(With agency inputs)