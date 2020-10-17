Delhi University cut-off list: Lady Shri Ram College sets 99.75 per cent for two courses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) on Saturday released its second cut-off list for merit-based admissions in undergraduate courses with a marginal drop in asking scores for most courses. Many colleges did not release a cut-off list for many popular honours courses in the Unreserved (UR) category.

Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), which has set cut-offs of 100 per cent for three honours courses — political science, economics and psychology — saw a decrease of 0.25 to one percent. It announced a cut-off of 99 per cent for economics and 99.75 for political science and psychology. It has set 99 per cent for BSc Statistics with a slight drop of .33 per cent from the first list.

Hindu College, which has set the second-highest cut off at 99.5 per cent for political science, has closed the course for UR category. There was also no second list for english, history, hindi, Sanskrit, chemistry, physics and zoology course in the UR category. It announced a cut-off of 98.75 for economics and 98.75 for statistics.

Kirori Mal College also did not release a cut-off list for economics, history, geography, sanskrit and urdu for UR category. Miranda House announced 98.5 cut-offs for economics, history in second list and 98.75 for english. It closed political science and geography courses for UR category.

Overall, 12 colleges have closed admissions in UR category for BA (H) Economics, while BA (H) English is closed in 10 colleges for general category aspirants. BCom is closed in 13 colleges, while BCom honors is closed in 16 colleges for UR category. These courses are also closed in some colleges for the OBC, SC categories.