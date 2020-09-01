Over 1,500 students enrol in Jindal law school

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jindal Global Law School of O.P. Jindal Global University will commence its new academic session from Tuesday with more than 1,500 new students in six different degree programmes at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.



This year’s student enrolment at JGLS has been the most significant in a decade and since its founding in 2009 and has witnessed an incredible increase of over 70% from last year.

JGLS has also recruited over 90 new full-time faculty members taking the total strength of full-time faculty members to over 400.

“The astounding success of the 2020 JGLS admission process could be attributed to the fact that JGLS has acquired a national and international reputation that provides world-class legal education,” said C Raj Kumar, founding vice-chancellor of the university.

“O.P. Jindal Global University, in which JGLS is one of the nine schools, was ranked as India’s first ranked private university by QS WUR 2020. I am delighted that JGLS has helped in an effort to transform the landscape of Indian legal education,” he added.

“Despite the challenges of Covid-19, the Jindal Global Law School has once again attracted an outstanding group of students from India and abroad to study law,” said Anand Prakash Mishra, director of law admissions and associate dean of JGLS.

“The diversity of the student body is truly inspiring. It is a mini India this year on our campus representing almost every state and union territory,” he added.