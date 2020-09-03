Sainik School goes virtual to celebrate Founder’s Day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the first ever event of its kind, the cadets of Sainik School Rewari celebrated its 13th Founder’s Day participating in the annual event from their homes via Microsoft Teams and other online modes.

The celebrations commenced on August 31 with a short video on the genesis of the scool, created and developed by a teacher—Parveen Mishra. Principal Soumyabrata Dhar the presented the annual school report and spoke about achievements of the school.



“Together, we transform boys into men for serving the motherland and we continue doing so even during this period of Covid-19,” said Principal Dhar.

The cadets then exhibited their versatility through various videos screened on the stage. Subroto House was declared as the overall ‘Champion House’ for the session. Those who attended the event in person wore masks and adhered to the social distancing norms.

During the Covid-19 crisis, the school has ensured effective teaching-learning process through online classes on Microsoft Teams application. Vice Principal K Rawat informed that various other steps are also being taken regularly to ensure the welfare of its cadets.