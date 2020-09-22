UGC, CBSE directed to coordinate release of Class 10, 12 compartment exams: Education Minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the CBSE to declare the results of compartment exams at the earliest and coordinate the UGC to ensure that the career of close to 2 lakh students writing the tests does not suffer.

The exams, which began on Tuesday, will continue till September 29. Meanwhile, compartment students giving this examination had requested the top court to ensure that results are declared early so that they do not lose out on admission to colleges this year.

UGC informed the court that the cut-off date for closing admissions has been finalised and was likely to be announced on Tuesday. The bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjeev Khanna said: “The career of 2 lakh students is not a small matter.

Their career will be affected for an entire year. You hold your decision on finalising the cut-off date till Thursday. Work in tandem with the CBSE and work out a way by which you can accommodate these students for this year.” The bench was hearing two PILs which sought postponement of the exams due to the Covid situation. Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, appearing for one of the petitioners, said the exams have commenced and the board should declare the results at the earliest.