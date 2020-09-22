STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

UGC, CBSE directed to coordinate release of Class 10, 12 compartment exams: Education Minister

The directive by the Ministry came following concerns of delay in results hampering the prospects of undergraduate admissions for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 22nd September 2020 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the CBSE to declare the results of compartment exams at the earliest and coordinate the UGC to ensure that the career of close to 2 lakh students writing the tests does not suffer.  

The exams, which began on Tuesday, will continue till September 29. Meanwhile, compartment students giving this examination had requested the top court to ensure that results are declared early so that they do not lose out on admission to colleges this year. 

UGC informed the court that the cut-off date for closing admissions has been finalised and was likely to be announced on Tuesday. The bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjeev Khanna said: “The career of 2 lakh students is not a small matter.

Their career will be affected for an entire year. You hold your decision on finalising the cut-off date till Thursday. Work in tandem with the CBSE and work out a way by which you can accommodate these students for this year.” The bench was hearing two PILs which sought postponement of the exams due to the Covid situation.  Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, appearing for one of the petitioners, said the exams have commenced and the board should declare the results at the earliest. 

More from Education.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' UGC CBSE Coronavirus
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp