STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

Delhi University's new academic session to commence on November 18

According to the schedule released by the varsity, admissions under the first cut-off list will begin on October 12 and end on October 14.

Published: 25th September 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi University's new academic session will commence on November 18, while admissions for undergraduate courses under the first cut-off list will begin from October 12.

The varsity announced the admission schedule for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on Friday.

According to the schedule released by the varsity, admissions under the first cut-off list will begin on October 12 and end on October 14.

The last day of payment will be October 16.

Admissions under the second cut-off list will take place between October 19 and October 21, while the last date of payment will be October 23.

Admissions under the third cut-off list will take place between October 26 to October 28, while admissions under subsequent cut-off list will be between November 2 to November 4.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Admissions under the fifth cut-off list will be held between November 9 to November 11.

The new session will commence on November 18, while admissions under the special cut-off list will be between November 18 to November 20.

In case vacant seats are left, further cut-offs may be announced by the varsity.

For entrance-based undergraduate courses, admissions against the first merit list will happen between October 19 to October 21 while the last date of payment is October 23.

Admissions under the second merit list will happen between October 26 and October 28, while admissions under the third merit list be between November 2 to November 4.

The registration portal for first spot admission will open on November 10 and admissions will be held the next day.

Admissions against first merit list for postgraduate courses will be held between October 26 and October 28 while the admission under the second merit list will be between November 2 and November 4.

Admissions under the third merit list will be held between November 9 and November 11, according to the schedule.

The varsity said that in case vacant seats are left, further merit lists will be announced.

ALSO WATCH:

More from Education.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp