COVID-19: Aligarh Muslim University cancels entrance exams

By ANI

ALIGARH: Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has cancelled entrance examinations for the 2021-2022 session.

The Public Relation Officer, Omar Saleem Peerzada said, "With rising COVID cases, AMU has canceled entrance examinations for session 2021-2022."

However, a fresh entrance schedule will be uploaded soon by the university authorities on AMU's official website, he added.

Earlier, the authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut, Noida, and Ghaziabad imposed a night curfew from Thrusday to tackle the infection spread.

Similar restrictions were imposed in Kanpur and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reported 12,787 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in the state since the pandemic began, said state health bulletin.