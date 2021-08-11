STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamia students write to VC for PG fee rollback

Published: 11th August 2021 07:51 AM

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Jamia Milia Islamia has increased the Masters in Physiotherapy (MPT) fee by 120 per cent. The postgraduate students have written to the Vice-Chancellor of the institute Najma Akhtar to roll back the course fee.

As per university prospectus for 2020-21, MPT fees was Rs 49,150 per year (2 semesters) whereas in 2021-22 it has been raised to Rs 55,000 per semester i.e. Rs 1,10,000 per year (2 semesters).

“In view of the pandemic situation, it is humbly requested that the enhanced MPT fee i.e. Rs 1,10,000/year be reduced back to previous fee structure i.e. Rs 49,150/year. This will give opportunity to financially weaker section students.Otherwise their dream to become post graduate in physiotherapy will be ruined because they will not be able to afford this fee in Jamia Millia Islamia or other private universities,” read the letter. As per the students, this increase is hindering their path to pursue the course.

“The Centre for Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences (CPRS) charges regular fees at bachelors level but is self-financed at masters level. This is incompatible with the central government essence of the institute and ideally, both BPT and MPT programmes should be regular programmes with reduced fee like other courses in Jamia,” the letter read.

