Andhra students get  top ranks in TS EAMCET

VIJAYAWADA: Students from Andhra Pradesh bagged first and second ranks in the engineering stream of Telangana State EAMCET (Agriculture, Pharmacy and Veterinary). The TS EAMCET results were announced on Wednesday. Six students from the State figured in the top 10 rankers in the engineering stream, while four among 10 toppers in agriculture. S Kartikeya from Palacole in West Godavari district, got first rank in the engineering stream. He wants to study computer engineering in IIT Mumbai.

He is the youngest son of Satti Trinadh Rao, a businessman. He studied in Sri Chaitanya College in Vijayawada. Kartikeya said he wants to study computer engineering in IIT Mumbai to become a scientist in Artificial Intelligence. His brother is studying engineering final year in BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus.

The second rank in the engineering stream went to Duggineni Venkata Phaneesh of Rajampet in Kadapa. Phaneesh’s father Yugandhar Naidu, an assistant accounts officer in APSPDCL at Guntakal in Anantapur district, said his son is a meritorious student right from childhood. “Phaneesh is aspiring to complete computer science from an IIT,’’ Yugandhar Naidu said.

In the agriculture and medical stream, top rank holders are RS Karthikeya (4th) from Anantapur, Chandam V Vivek (5th) and KSVV Satyanarayana Raju (6th) from East Godavari and PV Kaushik Reddy (8th) from Vijayawada. In the engineering stream, PC Manogna Sai (6th) from Chittoor, M Pranay (7th) from Vizianagaram, DS Pranav (8th) from Nellore and S Divakar Sai (9th) from Vizianagaram are toppers.

