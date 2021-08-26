Andhra University to launch MBA in Business Analytics next academic year

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University is set to introduce MBA in Business Analytics from the 2022-23 academic year. The academic senate, which met virtually under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor PVGD Prasada Reddy on Wednesday, gave its approval to the merger of departments of human resource management and commerce and management studies.

A decision to increase the number of seats from 44 to 88 for M.Sc Botany was also taken. Similarly, seats for integrated course in B.Tech CSE will be doubled from the current 120. As per AICTE guidelines, duration of MCA has been reduced from three to two years.

The senate also approved the proposal to introduce a PG diploma course in child psychology from the current academic year. A course on logistics will also be offered to defence employees. It also decided to allow those who have completed their four-year B.SC programme in agriculture, horticulture, sericulture and forestry for admission into M.Tech remote sensing course. The senate approved the launching of vocational courses for dairy and animal husbandry at AMAL College in Anakapalle.

Addressing the senate, the V-C said classes at the university will start from September 3 and added PG exam results could be released in six days. Stating that the University has entered into collaborations with industries and international universities, the VC informed that an MoU was signed with UNICEF on risk communication and community management projects.

Hostel to come up

South Asia LPG Company will be building a women’s hostel at the Andhra University campus with an estimated `2.7 crore. HPCL also came forward and agreed to establish two e-seminar halls in the engineering college with `60 lakh.