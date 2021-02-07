STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chittoor: Applications invited for ITI admissions

Applications for the courses will be available till 5 pm on February 11, according to the convenor.

Published: 07th February 2021

Admission

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  ITI Government College principal and district convenor P Ganesh has issued the notification for the admissions for the ITI courses at the government and private training institutes in Chittoor district on Saturday. Applications for the courses will be available till 5 pm on February 11, according to the convenor.

In a press release, he asked the interested candidates to apply through iti.nic.in The candidates willing to join the government colleges should attend the interviews along with their original certificates on February 13. The candidates who have applied for the private colleges should attend the interviews on February 15 along with their original certificates.

For more details, the students have been directed to contact the mobile numbers 9492861369 and 7799679651.

