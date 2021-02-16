E-courses on Indian art and culture

By Express News Service

The Pink Lotus Academia, an online tutorial platform for courses on Indian classical arts and culture, is set to launch on February 21. Excerpts of an exclusive interview with Kaavita Das, Founder of The Pink Lotus Academia.

What led you to launch this platform?

While the world struggled to adapt to the new reality of living behind closed doors, we realised that creative pursuits could open up avenues of the mind and heart, and lead to a healing touch. Virtual platforms have launched innovative ways of teaching and transacting. In tandem with this radical change, we realised that online classes are the best alternative to fall back on in these altered times.

How convenient is it to teach Indian Classical Music, Dance, Visual Art and Yoga online?

It’s quite convenient as it can happen in real time, with interaction from both sides, without the student or teacher having to step out of his/her home. All you need is a laptop and Internet connection. Teachers and artists are recognising the digital explosion through increased connectivity in all aspects of the profession, art-making, instructions and performance. Technological advancements seem to be in sync with the current art education policy initiatives and educational practices.

At the Pink Lotus Academia, on an easily accessible single platform, students can choose from a flexible module of multiple options such as dance, music, yoga and visual art. We customise learning experiences so that the students can learn at their own pace. On an open platform such as this, the pressure of being surrounded by peers is obviated, enabling the students, especially lone souls who thrive in solitude, to absorb information better and concentrate on learning.

How has the online teaching/performances module affected artistes themselves?

There were initial hiccups, but now it seems it’s the new normal. Online teaching has its advantages. The reach is more, you are able to tap into a wider range of audiences, plus you don’t have to travel. This is not very different from when online classes have been considered as part of an instructional continuity plan. We just need to be clear of what we want to do, and students need to be told what to do, how to do it and submit it to us to get valuable feedback.

Tell us the process of teaching various forms of arts online, among other small details.

Apart from video tutorials, which will be available on the website, classes will be held twice a month over Zoom to measure the progress of students and coach them personally in a group set-up. If any student wishes to take personal classes, we can arrange that. The in-person or traditional group classes will take place at our studio in GK II.

For enrolling into Brinto (Intermediate) and Pushp (Advanced) courses, students have to send videos of their work for the teachers to determine in which section to place them. There will be a selection process, and not more than five students per batch.

AT: thepinklotusacademia.com