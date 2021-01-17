IIT, IIM alumni to hold Rs 5 crore scholarship exam to help JEE, UPSC aspirants

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A National Level Common Entrance Examination (NLCEE) 2021 on the online mode, entailing scholarships of Rs 5 crore, will be conducted by the alumni of IITs, NITs and IIMs.

The exam will be conducted for the students of classes 9-12, 12th pass and graduates from January 21-25, said Edvizo, which owns and administers the exam.

It said the aim is to primarily to look for talented candidates, extend maximum support to the unprivileged and provide scholarships to the deserved so that more and more students can fulfil their dream of better education. With the explosion of information on digital media, students are loaded with information but get highly confused about their future, Edvizo said.

“The NLCEE is the only admission test in the country that is accepted by thousands of online & offline coachings. Students can use their rank to take admissions in any institute/platform and they can pay their tuition fee every month or as per convenience. Most institutions charge full fees in one or two instalments, which is impossible for many parents to pay in this format and in these cases, a student’s dream remains a dream forever,” said Edvizo.

Students planning to take admissions in online/offline coachings for preparation of competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, State Engineering, UPSC, Banking, Railways, Defence etc, can participate in the exam to avail scholarships on tuition fees.

The prizes include laptops for all-India rank 1 and 2 holders (six students), tablets for rank 3 and 4 holders (six students), android smartphones for rank 5 to 10 holders (18 students). The top 5,000 students will also get an e-certificate each.