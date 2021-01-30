STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka colleges asked to implement recently drafted time table 

The department has clarified that the calendar was worked out taking into account the COVID-19 situation. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The higher education department has finalised the academic calendar for the year 2020-21 for undergraduate and postgraduate courses that were discussed on January 15 and have been given to colleges to implement.

The department has clarified that the calendar was worked out taking into account the COVID-19 situation. The UGC's stipulated minimum of 90 working days was taken into consideration, it said.

The first semester for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and engineering courses for the academic year 2021-22 will begin on October 4.

  • As per the calendar of events for undergraduate students of engineering, first, third and fifth semester classes will end by March 31. Exams will conclude on April 31.
  • Semester 7 will end on February 28, exams will end on March 31.
  • Semester 8 classes will end on July 31. Exams will end on August 31. Results will be announced on September 10.

UG courses

  • First and third semesters end by March 31, exams end by April 30.
  • Second and fourth semester classes end by August 31 and exams end by September 30.
  • Fifth semester classes end on February 28 and exams end by March 31.
  • Sixth semester classes end by July 31 and exams end by August 31. Results will be announced by September 10.

PG courses

  • The first semester classes end on April 10, exams end on April 31.
  • Second Semester classes start on May 2 and end on August 31, exams will be by September 30.
  • Third semester classes end on February 28 and exams end by March 31.
  • Fourth semester classes start on April 1 and end by July 31.
  • Examinations end on August 31. Results will be out by September 10
