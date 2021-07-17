STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

Universities to begin new session from October 1, admissions to be completed by September 30: UGC 

The commission has clarified that the teaching-learning process must continue in offline, online or blended mode.

Published: 17th July 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha College Students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The new academic session in universities and colleges across the county will begin from October 1 while the admission process has to be completed by September 30, according to new guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) have been asked to ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses begins only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and all state boards.

"It is expected that all school boards will declare their results for class 12 exams by July 31. If there is any delay in declaration of the result of qualifying exams, the new academic session may begin by October 18," the UGC said in the new guidelines.

The commission has clarified that the teaching-learning process must continue in offline, online or blended mode.

"The institutions may plan for classes, breaks, conduct of examinations, semester break etc.

during October 1 to July 31, following necessary protocols and advisories issued by central and state governments from time to time in view of COVID-19 pandemic," the guidelines said.

In view of the financial hardships faced by parents during the pandemic, the commission has asked varsities and HEIs to ensure fee is fully refunded in cases of cancellation of admission or migration of students.

It has also been made mandatory for universities and colleges to conduct final year or end term exams by August 31.

The exams can be conducted in either offline, online or in blended mode.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
universities UGC college admissions online education e-learning
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp