Universities to begin new session from October 1, admissions to be completed by September 30: UGC 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The new academic session in universities and colleges across the county will begin from October 1 while the admission process has to be completed by September 30, according to new guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) have been asked to ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses begins only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and all state boards.

"It is expected that all school boards will declare their results for class 12 exams by July 31. If there is any delay in declaration of the result of qualifying exams, the new academic session may begin by October 18," the UGC said in the new guidelines.

The commission has clarified that the teaching-learning process must continue in offline, online or blended mode.

"The institutions may plan for classes, breaks, conduct of examinations, semester break etc.

during October 1 to July 31, following necessary protocols and advisories issued by central and state governments from time to time in view of COVID-19 pandemic," the guidelines said.

In view of the financial hardships faced by parents during the pandemic, the commission has asked varsities and HEIs to ensure fee is fully refunded in cases of cancellation of admission or migration of students.

It has also been made mandatory for universities and colleges to conduct final year or end term exams by August 31.

The exams can be conducted in either offline, online or in blended mode.