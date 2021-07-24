STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

Madhya Pradesh issues SOP for reopening of schools for Classes 11, 12 from July 26 

Class 11 students will attend school on Tuesdays and Fridays, while Class 12 students will convene at schools on Mondays and Thursdays, he said.

Published: 24th July 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Schools, Students, COVID-19

Image of a classroom used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening of schools for Classes 11 and 12 with 50 per cent attendance starting July 26, an official said on Saturday.

As per the SOP released on Friday, physical classes for students of Classes 9 and 10 standard classes will resume once a week from August 5, the official said.

Classes will be held twice a week for students of Classes 11 and 12, and virtual sessions will continue simultaneously, he said.

Class 11 students will attend school on Tuesdays and Fridays, while Class 12 students will convene at schools on Mondays and Thursdays, he said.

Students of Classes 9 will attend school on Saturdays and for those in Class 10, sessions will be held on Wednesdays, the official added.

According to the guidelines, student gatherings such as morning assemblies and swimming lessons are not permitted to prevent the viral spread.

Apart from this, the state government has asked schools to undertake a slew of measures such as running COVID-19 tests on students and teachers.

Schools are being reopened at a time when the state is seeing a significant decline in coronavirus cases.

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 11 infections and no casualties.

Meanwhile, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains has directed district collectors and chief medical and health officers to inoculate teachers and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges that come under the Department of Higher Education and School Education from July 26 to 31, the official said.

For this, a vaccination campaign will be organised from 9 am to 5 pm on an appointed date by selecting colleges with facilities in the district headquarters and development blocks, he added.

It will be ensured that the first and second dose of jabs against COVID-19 are administered to teachers and employees of all government and non-government colleges and schools, including those of the Tribal Welfare Department, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh government Madhya Pradesh schools Schools reopening Madhya Pradesh covid-19 coronavirus
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp