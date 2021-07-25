Chhattisgarh CGBSE class 12 results: 97.43 % students pass, here's where to check grades

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh education minister Premsai Singh Tekam on Sunday released Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 12 results.

This year's results were unprecedented with the overall pass percentage at 97.43 %.

98.06 % girls passed the board exams as against the 96.69 % boys.

Over 2.89 lakh students appeared for the examination, which was held from June 1 this year. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the students took the exams from their homes and they submitted the answer sheets within five days’ time.

In all 95.44 percent students secured first division and 1.96 % passed in second division.

The results can be accessed on the official website www.cgbse.nic.in or www.cgbse.net.