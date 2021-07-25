STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

Chhattisgarh CGBSE class 12 results: 97.43 % students pass, here's where to check grades

In all 95.44 percent students secured first division and 1.96 % passed in second division.

Published: 25th July 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Students greet each other, relieved that their SSLC examinations are over in Bengaluru on Thursday. Language papers were held on the concluding day  | Vinod Kumar T

Image of students greeting each otherafter examinations used for representation. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh education minister Premsai Singh Tekam on Sunday released Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 12 results.

This year's results were unprecedented with the overall pass percentage at 97.43 %.

98.06 % girls passed the board exams as against the 96.69 % boys.

Over 2.89 lakh students appeared for the examination, which was held from June 1 this year. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the students took the exams from their homes and they submitted the answer sheets within five days’ time.

In all 95.44 percent students secured first division and 1.96 % passed in second division.

The results can be accessed on the official website www.cgbse.nic.in or www.cgbse.net.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CGBSE results Chhattisgarh Class 12 results class 12 results
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp