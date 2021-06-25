Odisha students worried over accessing HSC score

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The matriculation results will be published on Friday but students are in a fix over accessing them. A majority of Class X students across the State are yet to get their examination roll numbers even as the BSE claims to have taken adequate steps to ensure that students can access their results without any hassles. They are all likely to crowd schools with their parents and guardians to get their roll numbers, taking all risks in the midst of the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

The BSE has informed that the results will be made available in the websites - www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in - from 6 pm onwards. In case of non-availability of internet facility, the students can also check their results on their mobile phones through SMS.

“But, how would a student be able to get his result without knowing his roll number,” questioned general secretary, Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) Prakash Chandra Mohanty. He said that considering the pandemic situation, the BSE should have taken steps to provide roll numbers to students well before publishing the results.

BSE President Ramashis Hazra said the roll numbers have been sent to the schools on Thursday and the latter asked to provide them to the students in the WhatsApp groups through which teachers are holding online classes. He said some schools have already started sending roll numbers to the students and everyone would be able to get their roll numbers prior to publication of the results. Hazra, however, refused to comment on the delay in providing the roll numbers.

The State government had decided to hold the HSC examination on May 3 after conducting 100 days of physical classes of Class X students from January 7. However, the exams had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

