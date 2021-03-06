STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VIT placed among top 450 global universities by QS World Rankings

Among them Computer Science & Information Systems and Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) are ranked within the top 10 in India.

Vellore Institute of Technology (Photo | VIT website)

Vellore Institute of Technology

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), is ranked among the top 12 institutions of India in Engineering and Technology and in the top 450 Universities in the world as per QS subject ranking for the year 2021, according an official release.

Seven subjects of VIT are in the list published by QS this year. Four subjects Computer Science & Information Systems, Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE ), Mechanical Engineering and Chemistry have moved up 50 positions as compared to last year.

Among them Computer Science & Information Systems and Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) are ranked within the top 10 in India. Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), is ranked within the top 300, both Computer Science & Information Systems and Mechanical Engineering are ranked within the top 400 in the world.

The release stated VIT’s Mathematics and Biological Sciences have entered in QS Subject Ranking for the first time and are ranked in the top 500 and 600 in the world respectively. The QS World University Rankings by subject cover a total of 51 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject are compiled every year to help prospective students to identify the leading universities in a particular subject. Research citations, index along with the results of major global surveys of employers and academicians are used to rank universities.

