STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

Medical education in dire straits with COVID-induced lockdown

As medical courses moves online, experts feel doctors graduating in the Covid-19 era will miss out on clinical skills that make their education complete. Will this result in a dearth of human touch in

Published: 16th May 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors, medical, surgery

For representational purposes.

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: Medicine is one of the few academic disciplines that cannot be taught in the distance education mode. Why? It's because clinical skills–which can only be taught practically–are as important as theoretical knowledge.

But, the pandemic has forced administrations and academicians to reconsider these notions. With schools and colleges having to move classes online, medical education could not afford to be left behind. 

After years of nurturing dreams of becoming a doctor, 21-year-old Raja (name changed) joined the Theni government medical college in February this year. He cleared NEET in his third attempt, and after the Test was postponed twice due to the pandemic.

Unfortunately, medical education, so far, has not been the way he expected it to be. "I feel my batch is the most unfortunate of all. Online classes are frustrating. It’s like we have been left to fend for ourselves," he says.

Raja’s seniors got one full month of face-to-face foundation classes. For Raja's batch, it became just once a week. "It makes a big difference. The foundation course helps us understand fundamentals of concepts that we will learn over the next five-and-half years," says Raja.

When foundation course is compromised, further education could become difficult, feels Raja. The primary reason for this is the lack of interactivity through the digital medium, a few students believe. 

"Most classes turn out to be mere slide presentations. The space for asking and clearing doubts is limited. We watch the slides, and have to prepare the rest ourselves," says Ilamaran (name changed), a second-year student.

The situation is much worse for second-year students, says Ilamaran. It is because they miss out on the clinical skills that can only be acquired through practical, ground training. As per the MBBS course structure, first-year students are taught fundamentals of medicine like anatomy, physiology, biochemical tests, and cadaver dissection.

Second-year students are posted at outpatient clinics of various departments. This is where they learn clinical skills, such as understanding symptoms, presentation of case history, clinical diagnosis, and patient-oriented approach. 

In the fourth year, and during the Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI), the focus is much more on developing clinical skills. "The absence of clinical skills training takes the fun out of learning," says Ilamaran. 

To compensate for the loss, educators are now trying to teach clinical skills in digital classrooms.

"So, instead of visiting wards, checking patients, and making diagnosis, we are sent case sheet of patients online in PDF format. We have to diagnose their condition based on these PDF documents. We are solely dependent on laboratory findings," says Amudha (name changed), a third-year medical student from Cumbum. 

This is insufficient, says Amudha, because in real world diagnosis cannot be based solely on lab reports. "Symptoms exhibited in patients differ from one case to another. It is, hence, important to examine them first-hand, before making the diagnosis," she says. It is that crucial skill that medicos are now missing out.

A professor at Madurai Medical College says the 2020 batch of students, who were enthusiastic when they joined the course, now seem frustrated and bored, thanks to the online learning they have to attend.
"On the bright side, these students get more time to read, a luxury that their previous batches did not get," the professor told The New Indian Express.

Dr Sudha Seshayyan, vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, says clinical training is still provided, but for a shortened duration. "Medical colleges completed theoretical classes online and resumed clinical skills training when colleges reopened in December last year. The competencies that students missed out during online classes were taught in the subsequent 60 days," she claimed.

POSTGRADS HAVE IT WORSE

The situation is worse for postgraduate students in surgical departments, especially those who joined last year. With the suspension of elective surgeries, they did not get enough opportunities to learn surgical skills since the start, unlike their seniors.

"When the pandemic peaked in Chennai last year, I was among those temporarily brought in to handle the crisis," says Vineet (name changed), a resident of Erode who recently completed his postgraduate degree.

"For months, irrespective of the specialities we chose to master, we dealt only with COVID-19 patients. Our exams too got delayed. By the time I sat for the final examinations, I realised I had forgotten several concepts in theory and in clinical applications," he adds.

(Names changed upon request)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medical education COVID19 Coronavirus Medical teaching Online classes
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp