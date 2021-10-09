STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNIE Webinar | ‘Think of personal development while choosing A varsity abroad’  

The processes that students had to go through to study abroad two decades ago are very different from what it is today, said Dr Raju Balakrishnan, Dean, University of Michigan-Dearborn.

Published: 09th October 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Foreign Students

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The processes that students had to go through to study abroad two decades ago are very different from what it is today, said Dr Raju Balakrishnan, Dean, University of Michigan-Dearborn. He was part of a webinar conducted recently by The New Indian Express. 

Dr Balakrishnan, along with Dr James Myers (Associate Provost, Rochester Institute of Technology), Dr Emad Gad (Dean of Engineering, Swinburne University of Technology), Dr Peter Partell (Associate Dean, SUNY Binghamton) and Prof V Raju (Provost, SRIHER), were talking about Post Graduate Studies Abroad and Global Employment. 

Throwing light on the number of students who travel abroad from India, Prof V Raju said, “Around 2,50,000 students go to the US and the same number of graduates end up being in the Optional Practical Training programme.”

Talking about what he thinks should matter to students, Dr Myers said, “One must not only think in terms of job opportunities but also the personal development that comes with studying abroad.”

Dr Partell elaborates, “Students must focus on finding institutions or colleges abroad that fit them well and that they fit into well.”

Talking about Australia, Dr Gad said that they have achieved a pretty high employment rate despite the pandemic. “Currently, Australia has an unemployment rate of 5.1 per cent,” he said.
 

