Course designed for emotional learning

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, MP and Founder, KIIT & KISS said, “KIIT & KISS are based on the ethos of Compassion, Kindness and Humanitarianism.

Published: 29th October 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar. (File Photo| Shamim Qureshy, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) based in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, signed a partnership agreement with the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP). It aims to provide the online Self-directed Emotional Learning for Empathy and Kindness (SEEK) course for KIIT-KIIS staff and students in a phased manner.

“KIIT Deemed to be a University and KISS Deemed to be a University will be among the first universities worldwide to implement the MGIEP SEEK course, which has also been endorsed by the University Grants Commission,” it said in a statement. The online, self directed course, based on the Compassionate Integrity Training, is developed by UNESCO MGIEP in and Life University, USA and seeks to build 21st century emotional intelligence skills and contribute to fulfilling the goals of the India National Education Policy to impart social and emotional learning to create engaged global citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, MP and Founder, KIIT & KISS said, “KIIT & KISS are based on the ethos of Compassion, Kindness and Humanitarianism. We are glad to partner with UNESCO MGIEP to equip our students and staff with Emotional Intelligence skills that help in building emotional resilience, especially when humanity is passing through testing times.” The SEEK course will be deployed for 1,000 Faculty and Staff and 11,000 students in Phase 1 with all future students undertaking the course for credits in 2022.

