Peaceful use of atomic energy to rise: BARC scientist Prof S Kannan

HYDERABAD: The 102nd edition of the DAE BRNS-IANCAS National Workshop on 'Radiochemistry and Applications of Radioisotopes' was held at the GITAM School of Science (SoS) on Monday.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof S Kannan, Director, Radiochemistry and Isotope Group, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), said, "The peaceful use of atom (atomic energy) is going to be increase manifold in power, medicine, food, agriculture, sludge hygienisation and sterilisation in the coming years."

He informed that there are 22 nuclear power plants currently operating in the country with a total installed capacity of 6,780 MW and 10 more units are under construction.

Explaining about radio-isotopes, he elaborated that the ones produced from these research and power reactors are used for radiation sterilisation of medical products, production of radiopharmaceuticals, nuclear medicine and cancer treatment.

Radiation technologies developed in BARC have also been used for various industrial applications.