'Preschool students missing out on peer interaction due to online classes', warn experts

CHENNAI: Even as physical classes for students of classes 1 to 12 resumed on February 1, there is still no clarity on when it will begin for preschool children. Preschool students have been exclusively attending online classes for the past two years.

Teachers and psychologists are worried over the adverse effects of online classes on the overall growth of the children. Besides learning loss, they are also suffering from mental and physical health issues as their life revolves around the virtual world.

"Preschool period is very crucial as it is when the foundation for socio-emotional learning is laid. Their interaction with peers helps language stimulation and offline classes promote brain stimulation. These advantages are lost on online mode as the learning is more passive," said Shailaja Venkat, principal of a playschool in Velachery.

Inquisitiveness and active participation are often missing on the part of kids during online classes. "I have noticed that children have lost interest and parents have to push them to attend classes. This is not an encouraging trend as preschool classes should be about learning through fun activities but not forced upon the students," said S Padmini, a teacher.

Teachers and mental health experts feel that online classes are doing more harm than good to the kids. "Lack of interaction with peers and teachers might later manifest as difficulty in expressing themselves. Most working parents rely on electronic gadgets to engage children and this is forming a lethargic and dull generation," said Lakshmi Vijayakumar, a psychiatrist.

Kids lose interest

