'NEET-UG 2022 easier than previous year's', say students in Karnataka

Following the NEET UG exam on Sunday, the general consensus among the candidates seems to be that the paper was student-friendly.

Published: 18th July 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

A candidate undergoes thermal screening before entering a NEET UG examination centre in Bengaluru on Sunday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the NEET-UG exam on Sunday, the general consensus among the candidates seems to be that the paper was student-friendly. The exam was held across the state in 31 districts with around 18.72 lakh students appearing countrywide.

"The question paper was easier compared to 2021. The Physics and Chemistry papers were tough. The Physics paper was more concept-based rather than numerical-based. Out of 180, around 120 questions can be called easy," said Grepeshma V, one of the candidates.

"Many questions in the Physics paper were taken directly from NCERT books. Both Physics and Biology papers were more time-consuming since they were concept-based, and the standard seem to have been set high this year. Chemistry paper also had one mistake. However, there was no questions out of syllabus," said Dr Milind Chippalakatti, National Head, Knowledge Management, Deeksha.

