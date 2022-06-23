STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CUET-UG to be held from July 15, applications to reopen from Thursday

Over 300 undergraduate and postgraduate courses are up for grabs in the exams being held for the first time and it will be held in a computer-based test mode.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) as an entry gateway for admission to top colleges across the country on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10.

Over 300 undergraduate and postgraduate courses are up for grabs in the exams being held for the first time. It will be held in a computer-based test mode, the NTA announced on Wednesday. There will be no CUET papers on July 17, 2022, due to the NEET-UG and between July 21 to August 3 due to the JEE (Main) exams. NTA conducts all these exams.

The notice said the application process would reopen from June 23 onwards and conclude on June 24. "Since it is the only exam for entry into the Central University System (UG Courses), the registration is once again being opened for one last time on the demand of the candidates," the NTA said in its official notice.

Currently, 9,50,804 candidates have registered for admission into 86 universities, of which there are 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities. The exam will be held at different centres located in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India.

In March, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced that CUET-UG scores, not Class XII marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities. It allowed the central universities to fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

Delhi University has received the highest number of applications with over 6 lakh applications, BHU with around 3.94 lakh applications, and Allahabad University with 2.31 lakh applications. Candidates can take the test in any of the 13 mediums offered and select any combination of 33 languages and 27 unique subjects.

On average, one candidate has applied to more than five universities, and there are more than 54,000 unique combinations of subjects chosen by various candidates, the notice said.

The exam will comprise two parts - Part A will have 25 multiple choice questions from English, numerical aptitude/data interpretation, analytical skills, reasoning, and general awareness. In contrast, Part B will have 75 questions on subject-specific topics.

The medium of question papers for all the examinations will be English other than the language course, and the exam duration will be two hours. Each question would carry four marks for the correct answers, while there will be a deduction of one mark for every wrong answer.

The application and correction process links can be found at ntaa.ac.in, cuet.smarth.ac.in, nta.ac.in.

While correcting the application form, candidates will not be allowed to change their mobile numbers, email ids, or address; however, they can change class 10 and class 12 details, exam centre selection, medium of language, gender, category etc.

