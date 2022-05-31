STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Education

TISS-Hyderabad, National Institute of Urban Affairs launch PG programmes

The programmes are designed to respond to the rapid growth of cities in the global south and the challenges that such growth present.

Published: 31st May 2022 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

TISS-Hyderabad

TISS-Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Hyderabad, in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), New Delhi, has launched two new programmes, a two-year MA Degree and one-year Post-Graduate Diploma Programme in Cities and Governance.

The programmes are designed to respond to the rapid growth of cities in the global south and the challenges that such growth present. The latter requires a trained cadre of professionals who have expertise in various dimensions of city planning and management. 

These postgraduate programmes equip students in five specific domains - planning, institutions, city finances, data analytics and project management - that train them as professionals competent to engage with challenges experienced by the cities in the global south.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TISS Hyderabad NIUA
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp