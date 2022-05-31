TISS-Hyderabad, National Institute of Urban Affairs launch PG programmes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Hyderabad, in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), New Delhi, has launched two new programmes, a two-year MA Degree and one-year Post-Graduate Diploma Programme in Cities and Governance.

The programmes are designed to respond to the rapid growth of cities in the global south and the challenges that such growth present. The latter requires a trained cadre of professionals who have expertise in various dimensions of city planning and management.

These postgraduate programmes equip students in five specific domains - planning, institutions, city finances, data analytics and project management - that train them as professionals competent to engage with challenges experienced by the cities in the global south.