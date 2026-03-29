Kottayam’s diverse terrain sets stage for complex polls as local issues shape multi-cornered contests

A deserted stillness greets the morning at Kannattu Kavala in Kombukuthi, a tranquil village nestled in the eastern high ranges on the edge of the Kottayam district and enveloped by the Sabarimala forest range.

Scattered across these ancient trees are campaign posters for the Poonjar assembly constituency candidates — Sebastian Kulathungal (LDF), M J Sebastian (UDF), and P C George (NDA).

In Poonjar, the election is shaping up to be an exciting triangular contest following George’s political manoeuvre. Having represented the constituency five times — under the LDF, the UDF, and as an independent — his entry as a BJP candidate now has introduced a new dynamic.

Driving on, the rocky road winds through the forest to a tribal settlement area near Mulamkunnu, where about 30 families live in fear of elephants, leopards, bears, and venomous snakes. Understandably, they are indifferent to the sound and fury of the heated poll campaign in the ‘outside world’.

“Over 50 families once lived here. Many have relocated due to the threat of wild animals and lack of a motorable road,” laments K K Sulochana, a resident. “No one has bothered about our decades-long demand for a motorable road.”

The story is pretty much the same along the forest fringes of Koottikkal, Mundakayam and Erumely grama panchayats in the constituency. Away from the forest fringes, the situation takes a different turn in Kanjirappally, the heartland of rubber plantations. The town is abuzz with routine activities, briefly interrupted by political party representatives seeking votes for their candidates.