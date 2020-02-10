Home Elections Delhi Elections

Do you have faith in any institution of India, Parvesh Verma asks Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, CM Arvind Kejriwal's had tweeted: "Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?"

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly questioning the integrity of the Election Commission of India for "delaying the announcement of Delhi's final poll percentage", BJP lawmaker Parvesh Verma on Sunday demanded to know if Kejriwal and his party had any faith in any institution of India.

Taking a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Verma took to Twitter and wrote: "Doubt armed forces, doubt Parliament, doubt Prime Minister, doubt judiciary, doubt CBI, doubt Lieutenant Governor and now Election Commission...Is there any institution in India you have faith in?"

READ HERE | 62.59% voter turnout in Delhi: Election Commission declares final figures after delay

Earlier in the day, CM Arvind Kejriwal's had tweeted: "Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?"

However, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh, late on Sunday, announced that voter turnout in Delhi Assembly elections was 62.59 per cent.

"The voter turnout in Delhi was 62.59 per cent. It is about 2 per cent more than the last year's Lok Sabha elections. It is, however, less than the turnout in the last Assembly polls held in 2015," the CEO said at a press conference here.

ALSO READ | Absolutely shocking: Kejriwal questions EC's delay to release final voter turnout 

The Delhi CEO added that the highest voter turnout was recorded in Ballimaran Assembly constituency at 71.6 per cent while the lowest voter turnout was recorded in Delhi Cantonment at 45.4 per cent."As Delhi elections concluded on Saturday evening, the exit polls predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member Assembly. The opinion polls projected a dismal show by the Congress. 

