Home Elections Delhi Elections

Delhi results: AAP candidate defeats Kapil Mishra by 11,133 votes

Earlier, the Election Commission had imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban following his controversial tweets.

Published: 11th February 2020 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kapil Mishra

BJP's Kapil Mishra (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: AAP candidate Akhilesh Tripathi has won from Model Town assembly constituency with a margin of 11,133 votes.

He contested polls against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra, who had fought 2015 elections on AAP ticket.

"This is the victory of development and people of Delhi. It is a reply to people who wanted to divide the country and disturb communal harmony. It is the victory of Arvind Kejriwal's dream of a beautiful Delhi," Tripathi told ANI.

Earlier, the Election Commission had imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban following his controversial tweets. Twitter had taken down one of his controversial tweets following directions of the EC and an FIR was lodged against him under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act dealing with creating enmity among classes.

ALSO READ | We respect mandate: Manoj Tiwari accepts defeat

Election results have been declared on 40 seats in which AAP bagged 37 and BJP won three. Congress failed to secure a win on any of the assembly seats.

The Election Commission had placed a temporary ban on Kapil Mishra from campaigning for Delhi assembly elections for violating the Model Code of Conduct over his tweet where he termed the ensuing Assembly elections in the national capital as a contest between India and Pakistan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi Elections news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapil Mishra Model Town Delhi Election Results Delhi polls Delhi BJP Delhi Assembly Polls aap Akhilesh Tripathi
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp