Delhi results: AAP candidate defeats Kapil Mishra by 11,133 votes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: AAP candidate Akhilesh Tripathi has won from Model Town assembly constituency with a margin of 11,133 votes.

He contested polls against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra, who had fought 2015 elections on AAP ticket.

"This is the victory of development and people of Delhi. It is a reply to people who wanted to divide the country and disturb communal harmony. It is the victory of Arvind Kejriwal's dream of a beautiful Delhi," Tripathi told ANI.

Earlier, the Election Commission had imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban following his controversial tweets. Twitter had taken down one of his controversial tweets following directions of the EC and an FIR was lodged against him under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act dealing with creating enmity among classes.

Election results have been declared on 40 seats in which AAP bagged 37 and BJP won three. Congress failed to secure a win on any of the assembly seats.

The Election Commission had placed a temporary ban on Kapil Mishra from campaigning for Delhi assembly elections for violating the Model Code of Conduct over his tweet where he termed the ensuing Assembly elections in the national capital as a contest between India and Pakistan.