Delhi voted for development: Tejashwi Yadav on AAP victory

He also said that political leaders should chalk out a plan to solve issues like unemployment, education, health, inflation, and economic slowdown.

Published: 11th February 2020 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Delhi has given another chance to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to continue working on development, and a strong message to all those who practice the politics of hatred, said RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday.

"I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal. The mandate given by the people of Delhi has shown that they have voted for the works of development," Yadav told reporters.

On Brijesh Thakur getting life imprisonment in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, the RJD leader said: "We welcome the justice."

A Delhi court on Tuesday awarded life term to Thakur in connection with the sexual assault of over 40 girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

The Delhi court had reserved its order on the quantum of sentence for the 19 in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case on February 4.

Thakur, who is a former legislator and owner of the NGO called Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, had managed the place where the incident took place.

The court had, on January 20, convicted Thakur along with 18 others in the matter.

The Supreme Court had transferred the case from Bihar to a Delhi court and ordered the judge to complete it within six months, following which the trial court framed charges against 20 accused in the case.

The incident had come to light in the year 2018 after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) filed an affidavit detailing horrifying sexual abuse cases at the shelter homes. 

