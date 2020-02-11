Home Elections Delhi Elections

Victory of politics of work and development, says Kejriwal's daughter on Delhi mandate

Kejriwal's son Pulkit said wishes were pouring in from family and friends. We are all excited. We will celebrate soon. I would say spontaneous plans are more enjoyable."

Published: 11th February 2020 08:55 PM

Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Commenting on Aam Aadmi Party's landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita on Tuesday said it was a victory of politics of work and development. The politics of "religion and allegations" had been defeated, she said.

"Politics should be done on the basis of work and development. It is better to avoid politics based on religion and allegations. It is a victory of all. The opposition parties have got an apt answer," Harshita Kejriwal told ANI.

Sharing her whole experience of Delhi elections, she said: "There was a positivity among people for AAP's work. People were refusing a negative approach of opposition parties. They were telling us that there was no need to come to ask for votes as they will support us."

She further said the family will soon plan for grand celebrations.

"We will plan how to celebrate it. For now, we are enjoying the moment, we are very happy."

Meanwhile, Kejriwal's son Pulkit said: "Wishes are pouring in from family and friends. We are all excited. We will celebrate soon. I would say spontaneous plans are more enjoyable."

By 6.30 pm, AAP had won 43 seats and was leading on 19 seats. The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. 

