We respect mandate, best wishes to Kejriwal: Prakash Javadekar

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the BJP respects the mandate given by people in the Delhi Assembly elections and extended best wishes to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"We respect the mandate given by people of Delhi in the Assembly election and give best wishes to Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party. Being in Opposition, BJP will keep raising the issues faced by people," Javadekar said.

Stating that BJP's vote share and seats have increased in comparison with last Delhi Assembly elections, Javadekar said that the party will analyse the results.

According to the final figures released by the Election Commission, the AAP won in 62 of the 70 seats with a total vote share of 53.57 per cent.