STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Elections Kerala Elections

Power inevitable factor to find solutions to women's issues: IUML candidate Noorbina Rasheed

If she emerges victorious in the April 6 election, her name will be scripted in history as the first IUML woman legislator of Kerala.

Published: 14th March 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Noorbina Rasheed

Noorbina Rasheed of IUML (File Photo)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When a Muslim girl insisted on continuing her higher studies decades ago, it amused her traditional family as education was largely considered secondary for the community women then.

She later sprang a surprise, taking up criminal law as her profession in the 1990s and continued to upset conventional clergy by actively engaging in politics, propagated as taboo for women by them.

Now, Noorbina Rasheed, the soft-spoken but strong leader of Indian Union Muslim League, is all set to break another glass ceiling by plunging into the electoral fray from Kozhikode South, becoming only the second woman to be fielded by the party in an assembly election.

"A Muslim woman becoming a criminal lawyer was a shock and surprise for many that time. I have been a practicing lawyer since the early 1990s," Rasheed told PTI in an interview.

If she emerges victorious in the April 6 election, her name will be scripted in history as the first IUML woman legislator of Kerala.

"In my experience, what I strongly feel is that power is an inevitable factor to find speedy and effective solutions to any issues especially those related to women," she said explaining the need to contest elections.

Amidst criticism against lack of women representation in the party's leadership as well as in the assembly, the IUML has picked this lawyer-turned politician as their candidate, bucking a 25-year long practice.

With this, the party, a key partner in the Congress-led United Democratic Front, aims to send out a strong message that it would not bow down to the pressure tactics of conservative clergy and religious groups who do not want women to come into positions of power.

The IUML had notfielded any woman in the assembly or parliament elections after Qamarunnisa Anwar, the Woman League leader who had contested from then Kozhikode II constituency in 1996, but lost to CPI(M)'s Elamaram Kareem by 8,766 votes.

However, Rasheed said she has always been hopeful that the IUML would surely give an opportunity to women.

"I am a person who likes to see everything in a positive manner. So, I am very happy and proud that IUML has given a seat to a woman this time. The party has actually respected the women community through this," she said.

The founding general secretary of the Indian Union Women's League (IUWL), the women's wing of the party, and its national general secretary for several years, Rasheed is also the state secretariat member of the IUML.

In her three decades of public life, she also served as a councillor of Kozhikode Corporation, a member of the Kerala Women's Commission and in the Literacy Mission.

The woman leader, who is in her late 50s, said she was able to intervene in public issues in various capacities throughout these years.

More women should foray into politics and be active in social issues, she said, adding education and political empowerment are the only solutions for the progress of Muslim women.

"If women want to succeed in their lives, they should learn the act of balancing also. I can proudly say that I have managed my family well, looked after my three children, taken care of my husband and carried forward my professional career as a lawyer along with politics," she said.

Both a criminal lawyer and a family counsel, she is very much active in her profession even amidst her political engagements.

A member of the Kozhikode Bar for the last 30 years, Rasheed said she was busy at her office even when her candidature was announced two days ago.

"I have been a practicing lawyer since early 1990s. My office is an all-women space...every person, right from juniors to clerk is a woman," she said.

The IUML leader said even if she wins the assembly polls, she would not leave her profession as it was her identity and politics is for service only.

Hailing from an aristocratic family in Thalassery in northern Kannur district, Rasheed's parents were progressive and stood with her always.

Though her conservative relatives were against sending girls to colleges for advanced studies, her parents allowed her to join the famed Providence College in Kozhikode district, a well-known Christian institution, she said.

They had also rejected the opposition within and outside the family for sending her to the trhen newly opened Government Law College in the same district when she wanted to pursue law degree.

She said her husband, C P M Abdul Rasheed, an IRS officer, was all support for her taking part in political discourses, which helped her become an active politician.

When asked what prompted her to join IUML as there were several other options before her, Rasheed said she was very particular to join a minority community-based party.

"If I want to do something for the minority communities and its women members, I have to be part of a minority party or outfit. Because, the correction should be made from within. We should have carved a space for ourselves within such a party. Thus, the IUWL was formed during 1990s," she added.

Optimistic about her victory in the April 6 polls, Rasheed said she would strive to improve the basic infrastructure and other amenities of the constituency and give more focus on the issues of women and children if she gets elected to the assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noorbina Rasheed IUML Kerala assembly polls UDF Kerala assembly elections
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp