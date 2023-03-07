Home Elections Odisha Elections

Business worth Rs 10,000 crore to self-help groups in Odisha in next five years

Mission Shakti has transformed the lives of more than 70 lakh women by organising them into more than six lakh SHGs.

Published: 07th March 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Notes, Money, Currency

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set a target to provide business worth Rs 10,000 crore to self help groups (SHGs) and set up 500 Mission Shakti bazaars across the state in the next five years.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Monday, Minister of State for Mission Shakti, Basanti Hembram and secretary of the department Sujata Kartikeyan said that Mission Shakti has transformed the lives of more than 70 lakh women by organising them into more than six lakh SHGs and empowering them through income-generating activities. 

Stating that government has approved establishment of industrial parks for SHG entrepreneurs in each district, Kartikeyan said Rs 150 crore has been provided in the 2023-24 budget for the same. She said that to transform SHGs to small and medium-scale entrepreneurs, training programmes in key areas such as agricultural processing, beauty, digital and business management, fashion designing and cafe and food businesses are being conducted at block levels with a budgetary provision of Rs 70 crore.

Besides, revolving funds of Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh each has been provided for 30 district-level federations (DLFs) and 338 block-level federation of Mission Shakti. She said financial support has been provisioned for meeting fees and and fixed travelling allowances for the executive committee (EC) members of the gram panchayat level federations (GPLFs) and BLFs. A budgetary provision of Rs 266.57 crore has been made for all these facilities, she said.

Construction of Mission Shakti house in each gram panchayats and wards, Mission Shakti bhawans at blocks and districts across the state has been taken up to facilitate regular meetings and trainings of SHGs, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Self help group Mission Shakti
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp