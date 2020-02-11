Home Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson's daughter to be first fourth-generation WWE wrestler?

Simone Johnson

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone Johnson. (Instagram Photo)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The daughter of American actor Dwayne Johnson, Simone Johnson is in training at the WWE Performance Center in Florida to become the WWE's first fourth-generation wrestler. She follows the legacy of her great-grandfather and grandfather, the WWE Hall of Famers High Chief Peter Maivia and Rocky Johnson.

Johnson said about his 18-year-old daughter joining the legacy, "It means the world to me, to know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy," reported Fox News.

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star has been encouraging firstborn to take on her birthright. In 2018, Dwayne shared it on 'Good Morning America' and stated that he loves the idea and he also had a big conversation with his daughter and told her that he is going to support his daughter in following her passion.

The 'Baywatch' star also added that he started his career in Madison square garden. Johnson went on to add that already those in her corner believe she has what it takes to continue the family heritage.

The WWE Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato said in a statement, Simone is a wonderful girl and she knows what it takes to succeed and all the hard work and sacrifice that goes into it. Amato also added, "I wouldn't have expected anything less." And Simone herself is ready.

On Monday afternoon, Simone shared a tweet in which she revealed that she is ready to get after this opportunity.

