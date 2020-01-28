Home Entertainment

Rapper Kanye West honours Kobe Bryant at Sunday Service

Kanye's wife Kim also shared a series of videos from the Service on her Instagram stories, that featured gospel singer Kirk Franklin and Chance the Rapper addressing the grieving crowd.

Published: 28th January 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kanye West and late NBA star Kobe Bryant

Kanye West and late NBA star Kobe Bryant (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON; American rapper Kanye West organised a special midnight Sunday Service in honour of National Basketball Association (NBA) star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in California.

According to Fox News, Kanye's family, including wife Kim Kardashian, mother-in-law Kris Jenner and sister-in-law- Kourtney Kardashian gathered in Burbank in California to pay tribute to Bryant and his daughter Gianna who died in the crash along with seven other passengers.

Photographs from the Sunday Service were circulated on social media.

Kanye took to his Twitter and posted a throwback snap with the basketball player.

"Kobe, We love you brother We're praying for your family and appreciate the life you've lived and all the inspiration you gave," Kanye said.

His wife Kim also shared a series of videos from the Service on her Instagram stories, that featured gospel singer Kirk Franklin and Chance the Rapper addressing the grieving crowd.

Hours before attending the service, the 'Keeping up with the Kardashian' star posted a picture of Bryant with his daughter on Instagram.

"My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what Vanessa is going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and baby girl," Kim said in the post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanye West Kobe tribute Kobe Bryant tribute
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp