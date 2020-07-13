STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCCI's Korean Pop music contest goes digital this time, covers 18 big cities

The ninth edition of K-pop India contest will have its second phase go entirely digital via an ‘Online Regional Round’.

Snapshots from last year’s K-pop India contest organised by KCCI

By Express News Service

Given the ongoing pandemic, the Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) has announced a new model that ensures participants and fans stay safe.

The ninth edition of K-pop India contest will have its second phase go entirely digital via an ‘Online Regional Round’. A total of 458 participants from 18 cities made it to the second round. They will compete in vocal and dance categories for two spots each from each city.

This second regional round (July 13 to August 16) will be hosted by local K-Pop fan clubs in collaboration with KCCI. Fans and passionate people interested in song and dance can enjoy all the performances at each regional round online, and most of the regions will be hosted live. Kim Kum-Pyoung, Director KCCI said, “We hope all fans who have been locked in their houses to regain their passion and energy in their daily life.

We expect to overcome the difficulties together with mutual sympathy through music.” The 458 winners of the first rounds are from Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Guntur, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna and Pune. Delhi has the biggest fan following (participants) followed by Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru. Though the 2020 Changwon World Music Festival was cancelled as the situation owing to the pandemic is not stable, KCCI was able to receive a great number of participants.

With all these limits and restrictions, nevertheless, KCCI is holding this event to encourage all Indian youngsters not to give up their passion and hope for the future. Starting up with buzz event, meeting K-Pop star at KCCI’s Instagram live on July 12, Sunday, 6:00pm, KCCI is holding promotional events also titled “Unlock your passion” 1.0 version to 3.0 version. The KCCI will select each winner throughout 18 cities’ regional round in the song and dance category and hold the finals on September 12. The two winners will be invited to Korea for shoot a music video, and enjoy the cultural experience and exchange.

