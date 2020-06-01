STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Canon India’s free webinars on cinematography

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

In an attempt to nourish a photography culture in the country, Canon India has started free webinars on the art of cinematography.

The country’s top cinematographers such as Santosh Sivan, Kiran Deohans and Alphonse Roy, will feature in these webinars, and dish out nuances of cinematography with OTT content being in vogue during the lockdown.  

Santosh Sivan

C Sukumaran, Director of Consumer System Products and Imaging Communication Products, said, “Consumers are extremely delighted with the ongoing webinars, and we have received an amazing response so far. The lockdown has given a rise to the consumption of OTT and digital content, and we believe that this has also led to curiosity around the use of cinema cameras.”

With professional cinematography webinar series, he aims to enrich the minds of young adults who are looking to pursue a career in this field of motion pictures, and also keep senior cinematographers in the loop about the changing dynamics of content making and consumption.

The first webinar in this series was conducted on May 31 by Santosh Sivan. Kiran Deohans and Alphonse Roy will take the sessions on June 6 and 14.  

Seminars on the aspects of lighting are for one hour. The sessions will also take the viewers into the journey of full frame cameras in the field of cinematography and film-making.

The registration links for the webinars will be available on Canon India’s social handles.

